Council approves twelve social houses in Ardattin to go out for public consultation

Plans for the construction of twelve social houses in Ardattin were approved by local representatives when they come before Carlow County Council in December and they will now be put out to public consultation.

Concerns had been expressed over the project with the expectation that it would infuriate residents if the local authority looked to proceed with the development in the "green area" of Beechwood Drive.

Carlow Live understands that the project is not going ahead on the green; which would have affected the Tidy Towns work.

The plans now are to build the housing project on a new site at the back of Beechwood Drive.

Cllr John Murphy proposed that the plans go out to Part VIII and this was seconded by Cllr John McDonald at the full meeting of the Council on Monday.

The development will consist of eight two-bed bungalows and four three-bed bungalows and it will be carried out in two phases.

Speaking last month, Cllr Charlie Murphy said if the proposal got approved for the development to go ahead on "the green", there would have been opposition to the project locally as residents have done a lot of good work in the area over the years.