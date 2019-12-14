'Hot off the presses,' over twenty new social houses approved for this Carlow village

"Hot off the presses," over twenty new social houses have been approved for Ballon.

Housing Officer at the Council, Josephine Kavanagh, broke the news to members at the December meeting of Bagenalstown Municipal District.

Co-Operative Housing Ireland are due to deliver the 22 social housing units in 2020 but they were "awaiting the go-ahead from Irish Water".

Ms Kavanagh said the Government has confirmed that the houses can go ahead.

"Some news hot off the presses, we've gotten approval for the 22 houses in Ballon, it goes through stages of approval but it has been signed off," she added.

There are concerns in Carlow that the new social houses for Ballon are all three-bedroom with a "number of two-bedroom" housing applicants on the list in that area.