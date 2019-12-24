Village in south Carlow among 22 places to receive Government funding for CCTV cameras

A village in south Carlow is among just 22 places nationwide to receive Government funding for community-based CCTV cameras, Carlow Live can reveal.

St Mullins is among the 22 places to have been approved under the scheme since 2017, involving grants across the country totaling more than €560,000.

The location of the CCTV schemes which have been approved for funding since the commencement of the grant aid scheme are as follows:

- Carrick on Shannon, Leitrim

- Cranmore, Sligo

- Arklow, Wicklow

- Courttown/Riverchapel, Gorey and Wexford Town, Wexford

- Abbeyfeale, Adare, Askeaton, Caherconlish, Cappamore, Castleconnell, Croom, Foynes, Kilmallock, Newcastlewest, Pallasgreen, Patrickswell, Murroe and Rathkeale, Limerick

- Monaghan Town, Monaghan

- St Mullins, Carlow

The information was revealed after a Parliamentary Question was asked by Fine Gael's Martin Heydon.

Deputy Heydon asked the Minister for Justice and Equality about the status of the three-year CCTV community scheme and the number of communities that availed of the scheme in each year of its operation.

He also asked about Minister Charlie Flanagan's plans for a follow on scheme when the current scheme comes to a close.

The Minister said: "Since 2017, my Department has administered a grant aid scheme supporting groups wishing to establish a community-based CCTV system in their area.

"I am pleased to announce that I have recently approved extension of the CCTV grant aid scheme for a further year in 2020.

"Eligible groups, including community groups and local authorities nationwide, can apply for grant-aid of up to 60% of the total capital cost of a proposed CCTV system, up to a maximum total of €40,000."

In July of this year, the St Mullins Community Alert group was granted conditional planning permission on all seven planning applications to Carlow County Council for the installation of CCTV at various locations.

The first application says the group are looking to erect pole, cameras and signage for the purposes of a community based CCTV system and permission for the installation of a secure control centre in Drummond Hall and all associated site works.

The second application is to erect cameras and signage on Byrne's Public House for the purposes of a community based CCTV system and all associated site works.

The third is for the same at Gowlin, Borris while the fourth CCTV system is at Newtown, Borris.

A fifth application for the same is at Ballykeenan, Borris while their sixth is at Carriglead, St Mullins and the seventh is to erect cameras and signage on an existing garage for the purposes of a community based CCTV system at St Mullins, Carlow.