'Youngsters walking around the streets with nothing to do,' calls again for astro turf

"A lot of youngsters are walking around the streets with nothing to do," said Cllr Arthur McDonald as he reiterated his calls for an astro turf in Bagenalstown.

Speaking at the December meeting of the Municipal District, Cllr McDonald said an all-weather surface is "badly needed".

"There are Bagenalstown people going tonight to play in Leighlinbridge," he said.

While Cllr Andy Gladney said there "will be one [an astro turf] in Portlaoise prison after Christmas".

Cllr McDonald added: "The most important thing would be the site. If we raise awareness through the media, people who might have a section of land could come forward."

He also raised the matter at the October meeting of Bagenalstown MD and he said they have the facilities "in Carlow and elsewhere".