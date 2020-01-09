Man appears in Carlow District Court after break-in at business premises in Kilkenny

A local man (26) who broke into a commercial establishment on William Street will appear before Kilkenny District Court on Monday, January 14.

The man entered the premises at 6.15am on Tuesday morning and was heading upstairs when he encountered the owner of a private apartment and fled the scene.

Gardaí were called and he was arrested moments later. A search subsequently uncovered a quantity of what is believed to be controlled drugs and tablets which are presently being analysed.

The local man appeared in Carlow District Court on Wednesday and is remanded in custody in Clover Hill prison until his hearing in Kilkenny.