UPDATE: Gardaí seize around €4,000 worth of cocaine over just a few days in Carlow Town

A planned search carried out by the Garda Divisional Drug Unit at a house in Carlow Town resulted in the seizure of €2,800 worth of cocaine on January 17.

An 18-year-old man was arrested and charged with Possession of Drugs for Sale or Supply, he will appear in court at a later date. 

On January 19, a planned search carried out by the Divisional Drug Unit at a house in Carlow Town resulted in the seizure of €1,300 worth of cocaine and a small amount of cannabis.

A man in his thirties was arrested and questioned.