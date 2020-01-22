Carlow's Angela Ray declared as an Independent candidate in the general election

Carlow's Angela Ray has been officially declared as an Independent candidate in the upcoming general election on February 8.

Angela says she will be campaigning to get the family law system changed and will be looking to tackle the issues of homelessness in the country.

"My brother, Paul Ray, died on the streets and I lived on the streets as well so it is close to home for me," she has told Carlow Live.

"I want to look after elderly people as well and the campaign will be very family orientated," Angela added.

The other Carlow candidates are Helena Byrne (Renua), Pat Deering (FG), Jennifer Murnane O'Connor (FF), Adrienne Wallace (PBP) and Kilkenny councillor, Denis Hynes (LAB), who is based on the Carlow/Kilkenny border.

Angela's announcement brings to thirteen so far the number vying for the five seats in the Carlow/Kilkenny constituency on polling day.