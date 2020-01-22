Gardaí seize over €20,000 worth of suspected cocaine during search of house in Rathvilly

Carlow Gardaí have seized €22,000 worth of suspected cocaine during a planned search of a house in Rathvilly on Wednesday evening.

The search was carried out by the Carlow/Kilkenny Divisional Drugs Unit.

A 30-year-old male has been arrested and detained at Carlow Garda Station.

Gardaí believe this is a significant seizure in the ongoing fight against the sale and supply of drugs in county Carlow.



