Gardaí seize over €20,000 worth of suspected cocaine during search of house in Rathvilly
Carlow Gardaí have seized €22,000 worth of suspected cocaine during a planned search of a house in Rathvilly on Wednesday evening.
The search was carried out by the Carlow/Kilkenny Divisional Drugs Unit.
A 30-year-old male has been arrested and detained at Carlow Garda Station.
Gardaí believe this is a significant seizure in the ongoing fight against the sale and supply of drugs in county Carlow.
