Fourteen arrests by Carlow/Kilkenny Gardaí over last few days as part of war on drugs

The Carlow/Kilkenny Divisional Drugs Unit conducted a number of targeted searches and arrests of persons suspected to be involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs in Kilkenny and Carlow over the last number of days.

As a result of this operation, fourteen persons suspected of involvement in the drugs trade have been arrested and charged with various drug related offences.

Sixteen locations throughout both counties have been searched and over €40,000 worth of cocaine, heroin, benzodiazepines and cannabis has been seized.

Gardaí said: "The strategic aim of this operation is to increase public safety by reducing the availability of illegal drugs in our communities."