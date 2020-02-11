Lotto bosses reveal the shop in Carlow that sold the €2.7m jackpot winning ticket

The National Lottery has revealed that the winning ticket for last Saturday's €2,773,649 Lotto jackpot was sold at Rath's Londis Store on Pollerton Road in Carlow Town.

Lotto bosses have visited the shop this Tuesday afternoon.

Store owner, William Rath and his staff, are celebrating selling the huge prize.

The winning numbers in Saturday's draw were 14, 20, 24, 38, 41, 45 and the bonus was 3.

More to follow...