Council reluctant to cut overhanging trees on road in Carlow despite residents' concerns

The area engineer for Bagenalstown Municipal District has said he is reluctant to cut overhanging trees on a road in Carlow despite residents' concerns.

"They're all up in arms over them," said Cllr Andy Gladney previously as he expressed residents' concerns about overhanging trees on the Borris Road outside Bagenalstown.

At a recent meeting of Bagenalstowm Municipal District, area engineer, Jerry Crowley, said he was reluctant to cut the trees if they were in good nick.

Concerns had already been raised after "a woman had a lucky escape" when the bough of a tree fell off onto her car.

Speaking at the December meeting of Bagenalstown MD, Cllr Gladney said the residents are all "up in arms" over the trees but he understands that to get tree surgeons in would be "very costly".

Cllr Gladney first highlighted the incident at the November meeting of the MD when he raised the issue of trees "hanging out across the road" particularly on the Borris Road.

"A woman recently had a lucky escape when a bough fell off and onto the car. She was lucky to escape. There are big trees overhanging," he added as he called on the Council to look into the matter.