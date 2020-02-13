Scooby helps in seizure of herbal cannabis worth €400,000 destined for Carlow address

Carlow Live Reporter

Carlow Live Reporter

news@carlowlive.ie

Revenue officers at Dublin Airport have seized approximately 20kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of almost €400,000 that was destined for a Carlow address.

The detection was made on Tuesday last as a result of routine operations and with the assistance of detector dog Scooby (below).

The drugs were concealed in parcels which originated in Spain and were destined for an address in Carlow.

Investigations are ongoing.

This seizure is part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the smuggling of illegal drugs.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800.