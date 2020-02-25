Calls again for Council to find lands for an astro turf facility in Bagenalstown

Calls have been made again for Carlow County Council to find lands for an astro turf facility in Bagenalstown.

Cllr McDonald raised the issue at a recent meeting of Bagenalstown Municipal District and he added: "I did ask could the Council look into sites available for the local authority."

The Council are currently looking at developing Jordan's Field for housing which was welcomed by members and Cllr McDonald said a case could be provided for an amenity like an astro-turf on the site also.

Director of Services, Padraig O'Gorman, said the Council are looking to develop the site for residential use.

"A lot of youngsters are walking around the streets with nothing to do," said Cllr McDonald previously.

Speaking at the December meeting of the Municipal District, Cllr McDonald said an all-weather surface is "badly needed".

"There are Bagenalstown people going tonight to play in Leighlinbridge," he said.

Cllr McDonald added: "The most important thing would be the site. If we raise awareness through the media, people who might have a section of land could come forward."

He also raised the matter at the October meeting of Bagenalstown MD and he said they have the facilities "in Carlow and elsewhere".