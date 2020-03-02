'Footpaths went up and down like the sea,' concern ahead of works on Dublin Street

"Footpaths went up and down like the sea," said Cllr Ken Murnane as he expressed his concerns ahead of works on Dublin Street later this year.

Cllr Murnane raised the issue at a recent meeting of Carlow Municipal District when he hit out over works carried out previously on Tullow Street in the town centre.

"The footpaths went up and down like the sea. Will ye make the same mistakes on Dublin Street that you did on Tullow Street?"

Resurfacing works on Dublin Street in Carlow Town are to begin in the second quarter of this year.