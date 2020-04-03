Carlow Gardaí issue appeal after break in at a house in Tullow left a door kicked in

Did you see anything?

Carlow Gardaí are investigating

Gardaí in Tullow are appealing for any information in relation to a theft from a jeep between 4pm on Thursday, March 26 and 4pm on Wednesday, April 1.

The jeep was parked in a yard in the Kinneagh area of Tullow at the time. A number of Dewalt tools were taken – a mini angle grinder, an impact driver and a drill.

Anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area or anyone who is offered these items for sale are asked to contact Gardaí.

Gardaí are also investigating a break in at a house in Kinneagh.

The house was unoccupied at the time of the incident.

The door was kicked in and a Bosch drill was taken from one of the outhouses.