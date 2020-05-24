'Good for choice and good for jobs,' green light to Lidl in Bagenalstown welcomed

The green light to planning permission for a new Lidl in Bagenalstown has been welcomed and described as "good news for the town".

An Bord Pleanála has granted planning for a new Lidl store in Bagenalstown with revised conditions.

Cllr Andy Gladney said: "I think it's good news for the town. It will be good for people to have a bit of a choice and also creating some new jobs."

Carlow County Council's decision in February of this year to grant planning for a new Lidl on the Royal Oak Road at Moneybeg was appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

The planning application lodged looked for the construction of a single storey supermarket including an off-licence sales area, plaza and enhanced public realm and landscaping, vehicular access and egress, parking and signage.

The parties who appealed are listed on the ABP website as Patrick Dillon (3rd Party Appellant) and Tom Connolly (3rd Party Appellant).

However, the planning authority has decided to "grant permission" for the development with revised conditions.