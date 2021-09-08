€200,000 funding boost for outdoor dining in two locations in Carlow

Two locations in Carlow are to receive over €200,000 in funding under the Outdoor Dining Enhancement Scheme.

Welcoming the announcement, TD for Carlow Jennifer Murnane O’Connor said: “As part of national funding announced today, Main Street in Borris will receive €61,000, while Tullow Street Upper in Carlow town has been granted €133,357 to help develop these streets and public spaces to facilitate year-round weather-proofed outdoor dining.

“This Scheme aims to support tourism and hospitality jobs and help local businesses develop new ways of catering for tourists outdoors. Even after the pandemic, access to outdoor dining facilities will continue to be a key part of industry recovery as we look forward to 2022 and beyond,” she said.

Fáilte Ireland’s Outdoor Dining Enhancement Scheme opened for applications in March 2021 and comprises two parts. Today’s announcement relates to Part Two of the Scheme.

All Local Authorities were invited to apply to Fáilte Ireland for funding under Part Two - Local Authority Weatherproofing & Outdoor Dining Enhancement Scheme - to develop streets and public spaces to facilitate year-round weather-proofed outdoor dining in urban tourism centres.

A total of 38 locations are set to benefit under the Scheme with almost €9million allocated.

Paul Kelly CEO of Fáilte Ireland said the scheme will help aid the recovery of the tourism sector.

“This Scheme supports resilience and survival in the short term and the recovery of the tourism sector in the long-term. Outdoor dining and hospitality will now be a year-round feature of our hospitality offering and businesses need to be supported to facilitate this," he said.

"We have already seen the success of the first part of this scheme, which provides individual businesses up to €4,000 towards the cost of outdoor seating. This second part of the scheme being announced today is implemented in partnership with Local Authorities and will build on strengthening the outdoor dining offering around Ireland to help businesses towards sustainable recovery,” Mr Kelly said.

Moira Murrell, Chair of the CCMA Rural Development, Community, Tourism, Culture and Heritage (RCTCH) Committee added: “The implementation of the Local Authority Weatherproofing and Outdoor Dining Enhancement scheme will be hugely beneficial for towns and cities around Ireland, enhancing infrastructure and allowing local hospitality businesses to adapt and develop their offering. We look forward to working with Fáilte Ireland on the completion of this scheme.”