Gardaí investigating Carlow house break-in

Gardaí are investigating a break in at a house in the Ourhagh area of Tullow on Thursday afternoon.
Two bedrooms were ransacked in the break in which occurred between 12.30 and 4.30pm.
Nothing was taken during the incident.
Entry was gained via a bedroom window.
Anyone with informatin is asked toontact Gardaí in Tullow.
