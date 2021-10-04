Search

04/10/2021

Major Carlow relief road included in National Development Plan

Tullow Road in Carlow

Reporter:

David Power

The Carlow Southern Relief Road is one of the major local projects earmarked under the National Development Plan 2021-2030, announced today (Monday).

Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow, Jennifer Murnane O’Connor has welcomed the announcement of several important local projects as part of the plan.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor commented, “There are a number of important projects for the Carlow and midlands and southern area as part of the plan, which I welcome today.

“It includes a priority for regional and local road projects at earlier stages of planning and design, including the Carlow Southern Relief Road.

"As part of a regional water supply project, the Eastern and Midlands Region (WSP-EMR) is a strategic national project to help meet the future water supply needs for housing, commercial, and industrial growth in an area comprising 40 percent of Ireland’s population. 

“The project will facilitate options to reinforce supplies of treated water to Carlow in the future. This will ensure that the long-term (2050 and beyond) water supply requirements of the region are met in a sustainable manner," she said.

The Carlow TD added: “On the local Defence Forces front, there are a significant number of projects under way, one of which will include the very welcome upgrade of training facilities in Kilkenny.”

