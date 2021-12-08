UPDATE: Closure of sites in Carlow due to Storm Barra

Closure of sites in Carlow due to Storm Barra
Carlow County Council has this morning announced that Powerstown Civic Amenity Site and Kernanstown Recycling Centre will remain closed today, Wednesday December 8, due to current weather conditions.
