Over Half a Million in Grant Aid Awarded to Carlow Businesses in 2021

Figures released by Carlow County Council’s Local Enterprise Office today show that 2021 was another successful year for the LEO with considerable levels of financial grant aid being awarded to dozens of businesses throughout the county.

The Local Enterprise Office shows that over €550,000 has been awarded to local businesses in Carlow since the start of 2021, helping to develop local enterprise and support job creation.

According to the Local Enterprise Office €129,500 in Business Expansion grants was awarded to 4 businesses in operation for more than 18 months, €181,000 in Priming Grants were awarded to 7 businesses starting up or trading less than 18 months.

€58,000 in feasibility grants were awarded to 5 businesses who wished to explore new products or processes, 1 business was awarded a Grad Start grant of €30,000 to assist with the employment of recent graduates and €156,000 was awarded in Trading Online Vouchers to 71 Carlow businesses who wanted to develop or upgrade their online sales facilities.

Speaking today Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council, Cllr. Fintan Phelan said:

“Carlow County Council’s Local Enterprise Office has awarded over half a million euro in financial grant aid to growing businesses in our county in 2021.

"This significant level of investment will greatly support job creation in Carlow. I would encourage any business who hopes to grow in 2022 to engage with our Local Enterprise Office and avail of the supports which are available.”

“I’d like to thank Enterprise Ireland and the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment for their continued support of our business support programme and in particular Brian Fives and Martin Corkery in Enterprise Ireland Southeast office and Richard Murphy and the team in Enterprise Ireland in Shannon who provide us with practical and hands on support in our agenda to support the business community”.

Seamus Doran & Fintan Phelan , Cathaoirleach

Séamus Doran, Assistant Head of Economic Development & Enterprise with the Local Enterprise Office added:

“The Local Enterprise Office is very keen to support the growth of local businesses. We have offered grant aid of over €550,000 to 88 local businesses so far in 2021 and would like to exceed this figure next year.

"We will work with any business in Carlow to assess their development and the support which could be available to them. We are especially interested in hearing from manufacturing businesses and businesses who have a service which could be exported.”

The Local Enterprise Office are currently finalising their programme of activities for 2022 and welcome applications for grant aid from local businesses who have the ambition and determination to grow and create employment.

The LEO, based in Enterprise House, on O’Brien Road, is open five days a week with expert staff available to support the growth of Carlow businesses.