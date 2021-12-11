Carlow Rugby juniors will play Mullingar this weekend
Carlow Rugby juniors will square off against Mullingar this Sunday 12, 2021.
J1 will play at 2pm at Oak Park.
J2 will play @12.30pm at Oak Park.
Please adhere to social distancing and Covid restrictions.
Please come out to support the lads this weekend! pic.twitter.com/iHZaX51qiS— Carlow Rugby (@carlowrugby) December 8, 2021
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.