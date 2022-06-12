Round two of the Festival & Event Funding Scheme 2022 now open in Carlow

Round two of the Festival & Event Funding Scheme is now open for applications in Carlow with a closing date of July 1 2022 at 5pm.

Carlow County Council Festival & Event Fund aims to assist with the creation of community-based tourism events for County Carlow.

The Fund is a combination of Carlow County Councils own events, events in partnership with other bodies that have similar objectives, and events run by external organisers who receive direct funding contributions from Carlow County Council via an application process for the Festival & Events Fund.

Round 1 call for applications was for Festivals & Events which occur during the period May 2022 to October 2022. This second call is for Festivals & Events which occur during the period October 2022 to December 10, 2022 (which will include partnership opportunities for events for the Festive Family Experience Programme).

Who is eligible to apply?

The scheme is open to groups or organisations that are organising Events and Festivals during the period October 2022 to December 10, 2022.

Applications are accepted online only and can be found here

To be eligible for funding the event must:

Have a general audience appeal and be socially inclusive

Clearly demonstrate potential to generate economic, social and/or cultural benefits

Is focused on developing demonstrable, measurable tourism impacts in the County

Complement the County’s calendar of events in relation to attracting overseas’ visitors

Animate public spaces in creative and innovative ways within the County

Demonstrate financial sustainability and the capacity to develop the event

Have a clear PR and marketing plan including a social media strategy to actively promote the event

For more information on eligibility, please click here

