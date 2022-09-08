Academy Award winners join Ryan Tubridy for this week's Late Late Show
Academy Award winners are among the guests scheduled to appear in tomorrow's (September 9) Late Late Show episode.
George Clooney and Julia Roberts will join host Ryan Tubridy to talk about their new romantic comedy 'Ticket to Paradise' and why they wanted to make another movie together.
Ryan will also chat to them about George’s Irish ancestry and Julia’s memories of filming ‘Michael Collins’ here in Ireland.
Amy Huberman will be on the show to talk about her new children's book and her upcoming acting work, while TikTok star Tadhg Fleming, Mrs Brown's Boys actress Fiona O'Carroll and former Miss Ireland Pamela Uba will speak about why they wanted to face their fears in signing up for this year's 'Ultimate Hell Week: The Professionals'.
A few very special Lego recreations of famous Irish landmarks will also make an appearance ahead of the first ever Dublin Brick Con in Ireland.
Plus, a very special musical performance with Megan O’Neill singing 'Lay your Head Down'.
