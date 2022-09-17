Workers in Carlow still waiting for pandemic bonus payment promised by government - Sinn Féin TD

Sinn Féin TD for Carlow Kilkenny Kathleen Funchion has said that the Taoiseach must directly intervene to ensure frontline workers in Carlow and Kilkenny receive the pandemic bonus payment that was signed off on by cabinet 9 months ago.

Speaking today, Teachta Funchion said:

“I raised this issue some time ago and still I am being contacted by frontline workers who are stretched to the pin of their collar with the ever increasing cost of living. Not a day passes without my office being contacted by someone who has not received their payment yet.

“They were rightly praised at the time including by the government, but this praise has failed to turn into action. It has now been more than 9 months since the cabinet signed off on a pandemic bonus payment for frontline health staff. Despite this, many workers still have not received this payment that they were promised.

“Workers here in Carlow Kilkenny such as caterers, cleaners, security staff, agency staff and many more on the frontline in our local hospitals and healthcare settings have been contacting me to express their concern that they are still waiting for this payment.

“They are entitled to receive this payment, however the government has failed to follow through on their promises and workers have been left in the lurch with no answers and no sense of urgency from the government.

“Frontline workers in Carlow and Kilkenny have been let down badly by this government’s failure to follow through on their promises.

“This is absolutely unacceptable. Sinn Féin’s Health spokesperson David Cullinane has written to the Taoiseach this week, urging him to intervene directly to ensure this payment is paid promptly. The Taoiseach needs to get a grip on this issue, so that this disrespect to frontline health staff ends.

“Sinn Féin in government would stand up for healthcare workers to ensure that they are treated with dignity, fairness and respect. We are committed to ensuring that workers in Carlow and Kilkenny receive the payment they were promised.”