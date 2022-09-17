Supports now available to support Carlow SME's online excellence

The Trading Online Voucher (TOV) Scheme assists small businesses to trade online. Eligible businesses can apply for a voucher to invest in developing their eCommerce capability. The TOV grant is currently 50% funded (i.e., match funding is 50%) up to a max. of €2500.

Cutting the cost of developing a business’ website online trading capacity by up to 50% can make this investment very worthwhile and affordable for many small businesses.

The scheme is designed to help the small businesses to access the opportunities open to them through trading online. This helps businesses throughout Carlow to access new markets so that they can reach new customers, grow and create more jobs.

Funding can be used towards adding payment facilities or booking systems to a website or developing new apps for customers. The voucher can also be used towards subscriptions to low-cost online retail platform solutions, to help businesses quickly establish a retailing presence online.

European Commission research suggests that companies which develop a meaningful online trading presence grow twice as fast, export twice as much and employ twice as many people.

Speaking about the scheme Carlow’s Cathaoirleach Brian O’Donoghue said:

“I’d encourage local businesses to engage in the Trading Online Voucher scheme.

“It is widely acknowledged Consumer behaviour is changing and online spending is increasing rapidly. There is a big opportunity for Irish businesses to grow and access a wider market, expand their business and create more jobs.

“Statistics suggest that only 32 per cent of small companies are engaged in e-commerce sales in Ireland and that 70 per cent of the €850,000 spent online by Irish consumers per hour is going overseas”.

Jim Woods, Business Advisor with LEO Carlow commented that:

“Since the establishment of the Trading Online Voucher Scheme, the Local Enterprise Office in Carlow has approved over €700,000 in vouchers to over 350 Carlow businesses.

“Now more than ever the importance and opportunity of trading online cannot be overstated. During 2020 almost 70% of Irish internet users purchased goods or services online. Any business which does not embrace online trading is truly missing an opportunity”.

Jim Woods, Business Advisor & Cathaoirleach Brian O’Donoghue



The voucher may be used for IT consultation, development or upgrade of an e-commerce website, implementing online payments/booking systems or the purchase of internet related software.

The voucher may also be used to finance the purchase online advertising, app development, to implement a digital marketing strategy or consultation with ICT experts for early-stage adopters of online strategy. Training/skills development specifically to establish and manage an online trading activity are also covered by the voucher.

An element of the voucher can also be used for photography or on-line advertising.

Making informed decisions is vital for all business, so the free help and training provided by LEO Carlow in the delivery of this scheme puts businesses in a position to decide what is best for them.

The training sessions provided by LEO Carlow cover various topics, including developing a website, digital marketing, social media for business and search engine optimisation. The information provided is impartial and will help businesses decide on what trading online options, are right for them.

Businesses that have already availed of a Trading Online Voucher can now apply for a second voucher.

The vouchers are targeted at businesses with limited or no e-commerce presence, who have 10 or less employees and whose turnover less than €2m. Applicant business must be trading for at least 6 months and also must be located within the LEO Carlow area.

The grant is not aimed at any sector. Successful applications have been received from clients in many sectors including retail, hospitality, finance, cleaning, law, construction, recruitment and physiotherapy.

Further information on the Trading Online Voucher Scheme can be found at: https://www.localenterprise.ie/Carlow/Financial-Supports/Trading-Online-Voucher-Scheme/

For further information, please contact Local Enterprise Office Carlow by telephone: 059 91 29783 or email: enterprise@carlowcoco.ie