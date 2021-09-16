Get out the brollies - rain and possible flooding is on the way for Carlow

It's time to get out the wet weather gear as rain is predicted for tonight and tomorrow morning in Carlow.

Met Eireann is predicting that is to be cloudy tonight with patchy rain and drizzle.

More persistent rain will move in from the west overnight with freshening southerly winds, strong on southern coasts..

Lowest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees are expected.

It is to be wet and dull tomorrow with rain persisting for much of the day, turning heavy at times through the afternoon bringing a risk of flooding.

Carlow Weather also predicted a negative outlook. "Friday looks like a very wet start for Eastern areas and likely to stay wet until late afternoon there. Prepare for a wet commute to school/work Friday morning in East!" its forecast outlined.

However, there is some good news with it brightening up in western parts in the evening. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees are predicted.

Moderate southerly winds, fresh to strong along coasts, veering westerly through the afternoon are also expected.