Search

17 Dec 2021

Free live performance this weekend from local Carlow choir

Free live performance this weekend from local Carlow choir

Free live performance this weekend from local Carlow choir

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Local choir Carlow voices (formerly Aspiro Choir) will perform this Saturday December 18 at 1pm on the steps outside the Visual as part of Live and Local festival.

This free outdoor performance is sure to get you into the Christmas spirit as the choir will sing an exquisite repertoire of carols such as the uplifting The Prayer to the iconic Christmas favourite O' Holy Night.

Carlow Voices was formed in September 1997 by Mary Amond O’Brien. Since its formation it very quickly established itself as a unique and ambitious choir, promoting a world class model for choral music education practice in Ireland.


 
Musical director for Carlow Voices is the internationally renowned concert violinist and chamber musician Patrick Rafter, so listeners can expect to be whisked into a Christmas wonderland with his melodic renditions.

All are welcome to this free event as Carlow Voices say they are thrilled to have this opportunity to perform to a live audience, an outdoor event ensuring a seasonal and safe performance.
 
Carlow voices will also perform at Kilkenny Yulefest this Sunday, December 19 at 5pm.

Gardaí appeal for witnesses following burglaries in Carlow

Weather: Mostly dry this weekend but could snow be on the way for Christmas Day?

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media