Free live performance this weekend from local Carlow choir
Local choir Carlow voices (formerly Aspiro Choir) will perform this Saturday December 18 at 1pm on the steps outside the Visual as part of Live and Local festival.
This free outdoor performance is sure to get you into the Christmas spirit as the choir will sing an exquisite repertoire of carols such as the uplifting The Prayer to the iconic Christmas favourite O' Holy Night.
Carlow Voices was formed in September 1997 by Mary Amond O’Brien. Since its formation it very quickly established itself as a unique and ambitious choir, promoting a world class model for choral music education practice in Ireland.
Musical director for Carlow Voices is the internationally renowned concert violinist and chamber musician Patrick Rafter, so listeners can expect to be whisked into a Christmas wonderland with his melodic renditions.
All are welcome to this free event as Carlow Voices say they are thrilled to have this opportunity to perform to a live audience, an outdoor event ensuring a seasonal and safe performance.
Carlow voices will also perform at Kilkenny Yulefest this Sunday, December 19 at 5pm.
