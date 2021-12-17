Carlow refuge group raise vital funds and spirits
Carlow Women’s Refuge campaign would like to thank the generous public for their support at the annual Rally for a Refuge event.
The rally took place last Saturday December 11, at the Fountain in Carlow Town to raise awareness and funds for front line services supporting women and children fleeing domestic violence.
Niall Flynn & Sons played some fantastic tunes that lifted the spirits of everyone on a cold winter morning.
Cllr Adrienne Wallace and Roh Perera from ‘Refuge for Rathdown’ spoke to those gathered.
The group raised €171.50 that was donated to front line services in Carlow following the generosity of Carlow people.
Cllr Adrienne Wallace said the lack of services in Carlow "is totally inadequate and it is putting women’s lives at risk."
