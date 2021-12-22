The Light Up Carlow Photo Competition is open for entries

County Carlow's Festive Family Image Photography Competition is now open for entries.
Take a photo which includes your festive Carlow family experience with you or your loved ones, to be in with a chance to win one of 3 €300 voucher. Runner Up Prizes include 4 €25 vouchers.
Email your festive family photos to: enterprise@carlowcoco.ie with the subject title ‘Light Up Carlow’, including name, address & contact number of the entrant.
The Light Up Carlow Photo Comp is open for entries.— CarlowCountyCouncil (@Carlow_Co_Co) December 19, 2021
Take a photo which shows your festive #CarlowChristmas family experience with you or your loved ones, to have a chance to win!
Full info https://t.co/5ZTS308vGF@carlowleo @carlowppn @CarlowLibraries @fintanphelan1 pic.twitter.com/3FEnlmfdxl
TERMS & CONDITIONS
- Competition is free to enter
- The competition is not open to professional photographers
- Participants can submit multiple photographs into the competition; however, multiple submissions of the same photo will count as one entry
- By entering the competition participants guarantee that they are the sole owner of the copyright for each photograph they submit
- All images submitted into this competition may be used in promotions and advertising by Carlow County Council without credit to the photographer
- Entries submitted on behalf of another person will not be accepted
- The participant must warrant that they have obtained permission of those pictured in the photograph (or, where the photograph shows any persons under 18, have the consent of their parent/carer)
- The decision of the judging panel is final
- By entering the competition, you are agreeing to the full terms and conditions
For more information visit Carlow Local Enterprise
Competition closes at Midnight on January 13, 2022.
