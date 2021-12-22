The Light Up Carlow Photo Competition is open for entries

County Carlow's Festive Family Image Photography Competition is now open for entries.

Take a photo which includes your festive Carlow family experience with you or your loved ones, to be in with a chance to win one of 3 €300 voucher. Runner Up Prizes include 4 €25 vouchers.

Email your festive family photos to: enterprise@carlowcoco.ie with the subject title ‘Light Up Carlow’, including name, address & contact number of the entrant.

December 19, 2021

TERMS & CONDITIONS

- Competition is free to enter

- The competition is not open to professional photographers

- Participants can submit multiple photographs into the competition; however, multiple submissions of the same photo will count as one entry

- By entering the competition participants guarantee that they are the sole owner of the copyright for each photograph they submit

- All images submitted into this competition may be used in promotions and advertising by Carlow County Council without credit to the photographer

- Entries submitted on behalf of another person will not be accepted

- The participant must warrant that they have obtained permission of those pictured in the photograph (or, where the photograph shows any persons under 18, have the consent of their parent/carer)

- The decision of the judging panel is final

- By entering the competition, you are agreeing to the full terms and conditions

For more information visit Carlow Local Enterprise

Competition closes at Midnight on January 13, 2022.