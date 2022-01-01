Gardaí appeal for witnesses in Carlow following criminal damage

A homeowner reported hearing a bang at around 8.30pm on St Stephens Day on investigation window pane of front room was cracked.
Gardaí in Carlow are appealing to anyone who may have information to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620.
Gardaí in Tullow are investigating an incident where the glass door of a commercial premises was broken in the early hours of Monday morning.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullow Garda Station 059 915 1222.
