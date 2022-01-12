Community activity funding available for Carlow Community Groups

Deadline for applications close on Friday January 28
The Community Activities Fund is currently open for applications in Carlow with a closing deadline of January 28.
Applications are invited by the Carlow Local Community Development Committee (LCDC) with a total of €268,411 available in grant funding.
30 per cent of this funding is allocated for small scale grants of €1000 or less while the remaining 70 per cent of funding is to provide targeted funding to address disadvantaged areas, as identified in the County Carlow Local Economic and Community Plan 2016-2021.
The Community Activities Fund supports groups in their running costs while also funding necessary repairs and equipment.
Application forms and further information on the programme are available from the Community Section, Carlow County Council, County Buildings, Athy Road, Carlow R93 E7R7, telephone 059 – 9136249 or e-mail community@carlowcoco.ie.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.