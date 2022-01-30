Carlow Local Enterprise Office is offering the first Start Your Own Business Course for 2022.

Is 2022 the year for Starting Your Own Business ?

As we enter 2022, things are looking up in terms of the pandemic and consequently, people can make future plans with much more confidence, including prospective entrepreneurs.

In February 2022, Carlow County Councils – Local Enterprise Office will offer the first Start Your Own Business Course for 2022.

Commencing on February 1, 2022, the programme which is delivered online via Zoom by Marian McDonald of Lifeline Business Training, the Start Your Own Business training is for people who have established that they have a viable business idea and want support in developing their business plan.

It is delivered online and consists of six online training workshops and a one to one mentoring session over a six week period.

It will help participants in the early stage of business to develop their skills and understanding of what is required to start their own business and complete their business plan. The programme includes a one to one mentoring session with the trainer Start Your Own Business Programmes are run in association with Carlow Libraries and Carlow County Development Partnership

As we enter 2022, things are looking up in terms of the pandemic & consequently, people can make future plans with much more confidence, including prospective entrepreneurs. In Feb , #Carlow LEO holds the first Start Your Own Business Course for 2022.

Info https://t.co/HJny3dcdQP pic.twitter.com/gK13yDStZP — inCarlow | Carlow LEO (@CarlowLEO) January 24, 2022

Speaking about the programme , Cllr. Fintan Phelan , Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council said:

“The pandemic has been particularly tough for business people, with lockdown restrictions thwarting the very existence of many companies, and making it extremely difficult for others to operate. But as we learn to live with Covid, now could be the perfect time to start a business.

“However, there are certain things you need to do to succeed including engaging with us to ensure you are fully aware of the supports available from Carlow County Councils – Local Enterprise Office”.

The Cathaoirleach continued to say:

“During Enterprise Week 2022, I will have the pleasure of launching a full suite of supports for 2022 available from our Local Enterprise Office and we look forward to another year of engagement with our business community which is the life blood of communities across the County”.

Carlow County Councils – Local Enterprise Office is the “First Stop Shop” service where individuals can receive advice on the steps involved in setting up a business, to the provision of grants for feasibility studies, provision of financial support for the establishment of new businesses or expansion of existing ones and the provision of a range of soft supports such as training and mentoring.

The range of supports is designed to assist businesses to grow stronger and bigger by being able to provide targeted, and appropriate, assistance at each stage of their development.

Speaking about the supports of the Local Enterprise Office, Melissa Doyle, Business Advisor (Acting) said:

“We know that County Carlow has a significant talent pool of entrepreneurs and we know that Carlow is the ideal environment for indigenous entrepreneurs to develop and grow. We at the Local Enterprise Office are delighted to assist where we can, both financially and with our expert mentors”.

To engage with the Local Enterprise Office, contact us on 059/9129783 or e-mail enterprise@carlowcoco.ie or visit Carlow LEO