Old Leighlin Ladies are seeking a new manager
Old Leighlin Ladies Gaelic Football Club are looking for a new manager to take them and continue with their recent successes in the coming season.
Applications will close on Saturday February 5.
For all enquiries please contact oldleighlin.carlow@lgfa.ie
Following on from the success in recent years, the Old Leighlin Ladies are now seeking new management for the coming season.— oldleighlinladiesgfc (@oldleighlinlad1) January 28, 2022
All enquiries to oldleighlin.carlow@lgfa.ie
Applications close Saturday 5th February ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/Yi9zJRtoCa
