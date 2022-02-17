Publics view wanted on future vision for community gardens and allotments in Carlow

Carlow County Council as part of Ru:Rban, an EU project funded under URBACT, is calling on the lovers of the outdoors and green finger enthusiasts to have their say in the development of a new Community Garden and Allotment Policy for County Carlow by participating in a survey for Garden Visitors and Users in County Carlow.

Welcoming the survey, Cllr. Fintan Phelan, Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council and member of the steering group for the project said:

“We look forward to hearing the publics views and inputs into this strategic piece of work for the County and I’d encourage all to participate whether you are a visitor to our many gardens or a green finger enthusiasts who wants to play an active part in one of the many community groups in County Carlow who run community garden projects”.

“I’d like to thank all the members of our local Urbact steering group who have given their time to the project to date and I look forward to the continued delivery of this project in 2022”.

Ru:Rban is an EU Project funded under Urbact. The project Ru:Rban builds upon the "Management model of Urban gardens in Rome" Good Practice, in order to transfer to EU cities geographically distant from each other to ensure sharing of experiences to enhance the capacities of local governance.

Transfer efforts will be given to 3 distinct, interlinked, thematic components/elements that the Good Practice is divided into: Capacity building in organizing urban gardens, Inspiring and training people to manage urban gardens (Gardeners) and urban gardens governance and regulations.

Carlow County Council as part of @RU_RBAN an EU project funded under @URBACT is calling on lovers of the outdoors & Green Finger Enthusiasts to have their say in the development of a new Community Garden & Allotment Policy for County Carlow!

More info https://t.co/A0g9izx64y pic.twitter.com/ELFaZ2mLGd — inCarlow | Carlow LEO (@CarlowLEO) February 17, 2022

The partners in the project are all Local Government organizations and include Rome (Lead Partner: Italy) / Split (Croatia) / Alexandroupolis (Greece) / ALGECIRAS (Spain) and Carlow Town (County Carlow).

Speaking about the project, Kieran Comerford, Head of Economic Development & Enterprise said:

“Being part of Ru:Rban has to date been a positive experience for County Carlow and the project only works as it has a steering group called an ULG which guides the activities supported under the programme at local level”.

“Our local ULG group will benefit significantly from this EU project which will assist in the development of sustainable solutions in terms of governance and management of community gardens and allotments while also focusing on tourism, marketing and awareness”.

"Ru:Rban aims to bring together our local network with our European partners to develop & build on ways of working to benefit all who work, live, visit & learn in County Carlow” @Fintan_Phelan Cathaoirleach, @Carlow_Co_Co

Find info on @RU_RBAN & @URBACT at https://t.co/nY989Uvy98 pic.twitter.com/TcLBsWaGwh — inCarlow | Carlow LEO (@CarlowLEO) January 28, 2022

The ULG Group includes volunteers and representatives from St. Mary's Community Biodiversity Garden, Carlow Garden Trail, MSD, Seven Oaks Hotel, Carlow Tourism, An Gairdín Beo, Visual, Carlow County Development Partnership, Woodford Dolmen Hotel, County Carlow Chamber, Delta Centre and Myshall Community Gardens.

Melissa Doyle, Business Advisor / EU Projects with the Local Enterprise Office explained:

“There are two different surveys; one for gardening enthusiasts and the second for gardens visitors and to encourage people to complete the survey, a draw for a €100 voucher is to be given to a respondant from each survey”.

The surveys are located on Surveys | Carlow County Council's Online Consultation Portal.

For further information contact Melissa Doyle on 059-9128783 or e-mail enterprise@carlowcoco.ie