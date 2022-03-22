Social welfare payments to be unaffected for those in Carlow housing Ukrainian refugees

Heather Humphreys is due to make the announcement today
The Minister for Social Protection is due to sign regulations to ensure the welfare payments of people in Carlow and across Ireland accommodating Ukrainian refugees in their homes will not be affected.
This comes after many elderly people expressed their concern that their payments might be cut if they take people fleeing the war into their homes.
The Minister for Finance said this week that the Government could possibly consider how it could help homeowners with some of the costs involved in making their homes available.
Latest figures have showed that nearly 10,000 refugees have arrived in Ireland from Ukraine.
There have been more than 20,000 offers of accommodation made through the Irish Red Cross for these refugees with 2000 of these being for vacant properties.
Ireland has already welcomed around 10,000 Ukrainian refugees but is preparing for tens of thousands more
