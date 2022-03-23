Majority of bereaved people say Covid-19 negatively impacted their experience with death of a loved one

Irish Hospice Foundation (IHF) carried out a national survey, completed by over 2,200 people across all demographics, on their experiences and views on death and bereavement during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Time to Reflect Survey revealed the real impact of the pandemic and the importance people place on supports for end-of-life and bereavement care and for community.

The National Commemoration event which took place last Sunday, honouring the more than 6,600 people who died from Covid-19 and those affected by the pandemic is only the start of remembering and reflecting on the lasting impact of the pandemic on dying, death and bereavement across the nation.

IHF research shows that sadly 68% of respondents lost a loved one during the pandemic while 43% suffered multiple bereavements over the two years. Grief is not linear and it takes time to deal with loss. Many will need more than a national day of commemoration to move forward with their lives

Speaking about the research, Irish Hospice Foundation Head of Bereavement & Education, Orla Keegan said:

"In this month which marks the second anniversary of Covid-19 in Ireland, our survey gives timely and poignant insight into the deep impact it has had on our lives.

"We estimate that 600,000 adults and children (15% of the population) were newly bereaved during these two years.

"In our research people have told us that grieving is more difficult because of the pandemic, people in general are more aware of the impact of loss on themselves and others, and many have been prompted to consider their own wishes for our end-of-life care.

"We are thankful to all those who shared their experiences in this research and we are committed to using it to direct our work and efforts to develop bereavement and end-of life care in Ireland”.

The necessary restrictions during COVID-19 meant 30% of those bereaved were not able to attend the funeral of their person who had died with 82% stating they had family and friends excluded from funerals.

Helen Coughlan, Lead Researcher on the project explains:

“We have been deeply moved by the stories of loss and grief so many people have shared with us through the survey. Stories of the deaths of family members, friends, colleagues and neighbours of all ages and from all causes.

"And, stories of our collective compassion and humanity in our efforts to support the thousands of people who have been bereaved over the past two years. What our findings have confirmed is that the depth and breadth of grief and suffering among so many of those bereaved during the pandemic is both ongoing and profound.

"The need to recognise, acknowledge and respond to the enduring impact of the painful and traumatic end-of-life experiences for so many people and their families cannot be overstated”.

It’s not all negative and as we move forward following the National Commemoration Event, as the survey revealed community and conversation are more important than ever, as 56% of people said the pandemic has prompted them to open up conversations on death and dying with family and friends, 67% have a greater awareness of how the death of a loved one can impact on those left behind and 85% of those bereaved reported that their community honoured the person who had died on the day of the funeral.

We believe that the pandemic has not only highlighted the need for community at times of loss, in celebrating the life of a loved one but also as we move forward, this sense of community and human interaction is so important in our daily lives in a really meaningful way.