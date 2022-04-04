Search

04 Apr 2022

Applications now open to people in Carlow for prestigious apprenticeship programme

Applications now open to people in Carlow for prestigious apprenticeship programme

Applications are now being accepted online and will remain open until 12pm on Monday, March 28

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

04 Apr 2022 9:53 PM

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

ESB (Electricity Supply Board) is seeking to recruit up to 96 new electrical apprentices to join the prestigious ESB Networks Electrical Apprentice ship Programme.

Applications are now being accepted online and will remain open until 12pm on Monday, March 28.

All applicants must be aged 16 or over on, or before, June 1, 2022 and can apply using their Junior Certificate or Leaving Certificate certification.

The four-year paid programme combines college-based learning and hands-on experience within the organisation. Upon completion, apprentices obtain a QQI Advanced Level 6 Electrical Trade Certificate, which is recognised internationally.

Speaking about the announcement of this year’s programme, Nicholas Tarrant, Managing Director, ESB Networks, said: 

“It is a really exciting time to be joining ESB Networks as an apprentice as everyone across the organisation works together to support our transformative drive to achieve net zero by 2040.

“Our apprentices play a crucial role in this by ensuring we have the skills and expertise necessary to continue to develop and connect more renewables to the electricity network while building a resilient infrastructure that will be central to addressing climate change. 

“I look forward to welcoming our new team members later in the year.”

Zara Bloomer, a third-year apprentice on the ESB programme, provides an insight into her experience: 

“My experience so far has been hugely positive. The apprenticeship programme is a great opportunity to get on-the-job experience and every day is different.

“You learn so much through the support of mentors and teammates, and it is great to see how my role can help ESB Networks as a whole in the future. I would highly recommend both young women and men to apply, you will have no regrets.”

To apply, click here.

Calling all young artists in Carlow! RTÉ's This Is Art! competition is back

Nature mindfulness walk to take place in Carlow

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media