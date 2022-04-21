URGENT: Volunteer bus drivers needed in Carlow
Volunteer bus drivers are urgently needed in Carlow to help new people arriving from Ukraine to move around County Carlow.
Drivers are needed to collect and drop off passenegers to activities and outings between Ballon, Bagnelstown and Carlow Town.
Volunteers must hold a clean drivers' licence (Class D1 Vehicle) as a minimum and previous experience is desirable.
Please contact 059 9173033 or visit www.volunteercarlow.ie for more information.
