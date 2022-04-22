'Really positive news' - O'Brien confirms almost 3k homes began construction in March

The Minister for Housing has confirmed almost 3,000 homes began construction in March 2022.
Minister Darragh O'Brien confirmed the news - which he called "really positive" - through social media on Friday.
According to the minister, commencement notices for 2,809 homes were received in March, a figure 21% higher than the number of notices received in February 2022 (2,327 units).
Almost 35,000 commencement notices for new residential homes - indicating construction has commenced - were received in the past twelve months between April 2021 and March 2022.
Really positive news. The total number of homes for which Commencement Notices were received in March 2022 (2,809 units) is 21% higher than February 2022 (2,327 units). https://t.co/NeKBpfKETq— Darragh O'Brien (@DarraghOBrienTD) April 22, 2022
It's the highest rolling 12-month total since comparable data was first published, with the exception of 2020 when building restrictions were in place due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The number of notices received in March 2022 is 190% higher than March 2021, according to the Department of Housing.
However, restrictions on construction activity were in place in February 2021 for public health reasons.
