Car crash leads to arrest of five men in criminal activity investigation

Five men have been arrested following a pursuit across two counties after the car failed to stop for gardaí earlier that evening.

As a result of ongoing investigations into criminal activity in the Leinster region, Gardaí intercepted a vehicle on the evening of Tuesday, 26th April, 2022, in County Meath.

This vehicle failed to stop for Gardaí and a managed containment operation ensued.

This operation concluded shortly before 8pm when the offending vehicle was involved in a single vehicle road traffic collision on the Newbridge Road in Naas, County Kildare.

It is understood that the group attempted to flee using back roads but eventually crashed and flipped their car near the Lidl on the Newbridge Road in Naas.

It is believed the car may have flipped after striking the Newbridge Road roundabout, adjacent to the Lidl store. It ended up on its side in the supermarket car park.

Five males were arrested at the scene.

Two men, aged in their 20s, are currently being detained at Naas Garda Station under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

Three men, aged in their late teens, 20s and 40s, were taken to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Garda investigations are ongoing.