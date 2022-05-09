Search

09 May 2022

Join the Columban Way annual walk

Join the Columban Way annual walk

Lili Lonergan

09 May 2022 10:53 AM

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Join this years annual Columban Way walk on Saturday June 4 starting from Bunclody to Myshall Village which is 22km.

This is a fundraising event and costs €15pp for the one day walk, all money raised goes towards the Columban Way trail development.

Refreshments will be served on arrival at Myshall Community Centre and there will be a €5 bus transfer from the walk's finishing point in Myshall to the starting point at Bunclody and participants must register in advance.

If you would like to attend or register for any and all of the above please register directly on EventBrite or by sending an email to columbanwaymyshall@gmail.com with your contact details stating which stages you are interested in.

Participants must be over the age of 18 and no dogs are allowed.

