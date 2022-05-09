Participants must be over the age of 18 and no dogs are allowed
Join this years annual Columban Way walk on Saturday June 4 starting from Bunclody to Myshall Village which is 22km.
This is a fundraising event and costs €15pp for the one day walk, all money raised goes towards the Columban Way trail development.
Refreshments will be served on arrival at Myshall Community Centre and there will be a €5 bus transfer from the walk's finishing point in Myshall to the starting point at Bunclody and participants must register in advance.
Join the Columban Way Annual Walk 2022 on Saturday June 4th!— inCarlow | Carlow LEO (@CarlowLEO) May 4, 2022
Details below!@carlowtourism @Carlow_Co_Co @CarlowPPN @CarlowLibraries @ActiveCarlow @CarlowCountyMus @Carlowlive1 @kclr96fm @CWnationalist @allaboutcarlow pic.twitter.com/kfv0BVlksR
If you would like to attend or register for any and all of the above please register directly on EventBrite or by sending an email to columbanwaymyshall@gmail.com with your contact details stating which stages you are interested in.
Participants must be over the age of 18 and no dogs are allowed.
The seven new EV chargers installed in Carlow are a mixture of Dual 50kW DC (Rapid) chargers and Dual 22kW AC (Destination) chargers
The post on the band’s Twitter says that Bono and the Edge performed to show their “solidarity” with Ukraine
Taking place from Thur 9 – Sun 12 June, Carlow Arts Festival is excited to welcome back audiences to a joyful, exciting and dynamic festival
All adults aged 19 to 23 are eligible for the half-price fares. Eligibility continues up to the day before their 24th birthday
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.