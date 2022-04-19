Search

19 Apr 2022

Irish children will sample languages for longer due to extension of school module

Irish children can sample languages for longer due to extension of school module

Irish children can sample languages for longer due to extension of school module

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

19 Apr 2022 10:47 AM

A sampler module for Irish primary school children to experience other languages will be extended from six to eight weeks. 

The Minister for Education, Norma Foley, announced news of the extension to the 'Say Yes to Languages' initiative yesterday (Monday April 18), and stated she hopes "even more schools" will participate in 2022. 

She said, "It has been warmly and positively welcomed by over 500 schools. Over 40,000 pupils have had the opportunity to learn and have fun through a range of languages, opening doors for them to the languages used by their classmates." 

The grant to schools participating will be increased to €400 per class up to a maximum of €1,600, which will allow for the payment of tutors or resources. 

Alternatively, the module can be delivered by the class teacher or a member of the community fluent in the chosen language, such as a parent. 

The module - which allows schools to select a language depending on its demographic - is aimed at pupils in 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th class. 

Languages selected in 2021/222 include French, Spanish, ISL, German, Italian, Mandarin Chinese, Polish, Romanian, Arabic, Tamil and Portuguese. 

The minister continued: "Being able to speak a foreign language, and learning about other cultures is an enormous advantage to our children and young people. This programme gives them a unique opportunity to be exposed to foreign language learning at a young age."  

Sampling of the Ukrainian language has been suggested for the 2022/2023 period as a way to support the integration of newly arrived students from Ukraine.  

Minister Foley concluded: "The module is an important aspect of our foreign languages strategy which aims to increase the number of students studying foreign languages at all levels. We want to equip our students with the skills that they will need to live in our globalised world, and foreign languages provide our students not only with a skill but with a broader access to and appreciation of a wide range of culture.” 

Applications will be accepted by the Department up until 5pm on May 11. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media