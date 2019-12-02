Bank in Carlow lodges planning for off-street delivery facility for security truck

Allied Irish Bank (AIB) in Carlow Town as applied for planning permission for an off-street delivery and collections facility for security trucks.

The application is for external works to alter the layout of, and provide a barrier at the street entrance to the exiting forecourt car park of the bank branch to provide four staff spaces and an off-street delivery and collections facility for the security truck.

The development address is at 36/37 Tullow Street, Carlow.

It comes as Gardaí investigate an attempted armed robbery on a cash-in-transit van at the AIB in Tullow last Thursday afternoon.

A decision is due by Carlow County Council on the planning application on February 2.