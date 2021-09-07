Death notices for Carlow - Septmeber 7th, 2021

The late Sarah Stanton (neé Darcy)
The death has occurred of Sarah Stanton (née Darcy) of Tullow, Carlow.
September 6th, 2021, peacefully in Birmingham; beloved wife of the late John; sadly missed by her loving brothers Eamon and Oliver, sister Anna, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.
May Sarah rest in peace.
Funeral arrangements to be announced.
