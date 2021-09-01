Cloud and drizzle expected as we welcome September

September is here, and while we would usually be enjoying temperatures of up to 25 degrees as the kids head back to school, it seems the 1st of the month has other plans as Carlow will remain dry today with a fair amount of cloud cover with sunny spells mainly in Ulster and Leinster and light to moderate easterly breezes throughout the county with highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees, predicts Met Eireann.
Tonight will be largely dry with mostly cloud cover and some expected isolated patches of mist and drizzle with lowest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees accompanied by light to moderate easterly breezes.
Generally dry today but with lots of cloud and isolated patches of drizzle☁️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 1, 2021
Some sunny spells will develop during the day, the best of these across the western half of the country⛅️
Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees️https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/jv3BYKInY8
