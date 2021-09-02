Met Eireann predicting drop in temperatures in Carlow as autumn closes in

Autumn weather is very much on the way with temperatures set to drop over the coming days in Carlow.

Met Eireann is predicting the weather outlook as fair for this evening with it to turn a little chilly.

Temperatures are expected to drop as low as 11c this evening as our Indian summer looks to be coming to an end.

Brief spells of sunshine are expected this afternoon, so if you have an opportunity to get out and about, then make the most of it this afternoon.

It is expected to be much more overcast over the coming days with only short patches of sunshine anticipated.

Rain will make its way to the county on Sunday night into Monday morning as the weather continues to disimprove.

However, it's not all bad news as Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to have temperature rises on those days in excess of 20c with prolonged sunny spells.