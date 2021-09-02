Search our Archive

02/09/2021

Met Eireann predicting drop in temperatures in Carlow as autumn closes in

Met Eireann predicting drop in temperatures as autumn closes in

Reporter:

Reporter

Autumn weather is very much on the way with temperatures set to drop over the coming days in Carlow. 

Met Eireann is predicting the weather outlook as fair for this evening with it to turn a little chilly. 

Temperatures are expected to drop as low as 11c this evening as our Indian summer looks to be coming to an end. 

Brief spells of sunshine are expected this afternoon, so if you have an opportunity to get out and about, then make the most of it this afternoon. 

It is expected to be much more overcast over the coming days with only short patches of sunshine anticipated. 

Rain will make its way to the county on Sunday night into Monday morning as the weather continues to disimprove. 

However, it's not all bad news as Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to have temperature rises on those days in excess of 20c with prolonged sunny spells. 

Carlow one of nine counties without a domestic violence refuge

Carlow TD calls for protection for threatened bird species

PROPERTY WATCH: This Carlow home in turn-key condition is on sale for less than you would think

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media