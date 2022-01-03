CARLOW WEATHER: Possible snow on the way as temperatures set to drop

Temperatures are set to drop over the coming days giving way to frost in some parts as Met Éireann predicts more unsettled conditions for the start of 2022.

Today will begin bright and breezy with sunny spells and some scattered showers, showery rain will develop in the north of the province later and will be heavy at times.

Highest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees in mainly moderate southwest winds, veering northerly later as the rain clears in the north and introducing much colder weather.

Tonight, the rain will move southwards through the province through the evening and early night and it will become cold and clear with a fresh northerly wind. The rain will turn to sleet at times over the mountains.

Lowest temperatures ranging from zero to plus 1 degrees with frost forming in light to moderate northerly winds.

As that rain moves South this evening it will turn to sleet and snow on higher ground in parts of Midlands and South. Snow is shown in purple on the latest high resolution charts here. pic.twitter.com/eFSP6NdhVV — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) January 3, 2022

Tomorrow, Tuesday, will be a predominately dry and sunny day with just well scattered showers. Noticeably colder than recent days with highest temperatures of 4 to 6 degrees in moderate northwesterly winds, easing later and backing westerly.

A cold and frosty start expected on Wednesday with sunny spells developing. Overall it will be a largely dry day with just some coastal showers. Highest afternoon temperatures of 4 to 6 degrees in mostly light westerly breezes, backing southerly later.

During the evening, cloud will thicken from the west with rain developing on western coasts on Wednesday night, extending eastwards across the country overnight along with strengthening southerly winds.

The rain will be heavy in places with localised flooding possible. Lowest temperatures of zero to minus 2 degrees, coldest in the eastern half of the country early in the night.

Thursday will be a windy day with rain clearing eastwards through the morning, followed by widespread blustery showers of rain, sleet and hail. Highest afternoon temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees early in the day, then turning colder again as the rain clears in fresh to strong and gusty west to southwest winds, with onshore gales on Atlantic coasts.

Friday will be mostly dry for much of the country for much of the day, with showers confined to coasts of the west and north. A moderate southwest to west wind will be fresh on coasts and temperatures will be between 5 and 7 degrees in the afternoon and between plus 2 and plus 4 degrees overnight.