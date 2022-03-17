CARLOW WEATHER: Bright and sunny spells expected for the Bank Holiday weekend

Today

St Patrick's Day will start a little cloudy with a few showers moving across the country. By the afternoon the showers will have eased and bright and sunny weather will develop. Moderate southwesterly winds will ease late afternoon and highs should reach 10 to 14 degrees.

Staying dry and calm through the evening. Clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to drop to below freezing in mainly central areas with overnight frost possible. Lowest temperatures of -2 to +2 degrees expected.

Friday

Dry with good sunny spells for Friday but a little cloud will develop in the afternoon for southern areas. It will be noticeably milder too with highest temperatures of 10 to 15 degrees in a southeast breeze.

Staying dry with plenty of clear skies and a little milder overnight too with that southeast wind persisting. Lows of 3 to 6 degrees expected overnight with the east of the country being the coolest.

Here's the latest on the weather for #StPatricksDay ☘️



Showery rain will push eastwards across the country during the morning ️ with sunny spells developing widely during the afternoon and evening ⛅️



Feeling pleasant in the sun around 11 to 14°C ️#LáFhéilePádraig pic.twitter.com/tqudzbwZyQ — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 16, 2022

Saturday

The rather pleasant, dry and sunny spell of weather continues for Saturday with highs reaching the low-teens with 10 to 15 degrees expected. Staying dry in the southeast breeze through to Saturday evening but one or two showers will clip Munster. Clear skies overnight but that southeast breeze persisting will help keep the overnight lows up slightly with 3 to 6 degrees forecast.

Sunday

A little more cloud will build along western counties where there will be a few showers too during the morning and afternoon. Further east, bright and sunny spells will develop with a moderate southeast breeze. Continuing mild with highest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees. Later in the evening the clear skies over the eastern half of the country will allow temperatures to drop below freezing with some frost patches possible.

Monday

Monday will be a good mix of sunny spells and cloudy periods. It will stay mostly dry too with highs of 9 to 12 degrees and a light easterly breeze. Cool overnight with lows of 1 to 4 degrees.