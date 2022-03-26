CARLOW WEATHER: Good weather set to continue into middle of week

Good weather is set to continue over the weekend but some change will come during the week with lower temperatures and some scattered showers expected.

Today

A dry and bright day, with long spells of spring sunshine. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in light northeasterly or variable winds.

Tonight will be dry with clear spells and some mist and fog patches forming in the light winds. It will be a rather chilly night, with lows of between 3 and 7 degrees generally, but a degree or two lower locally.

Sunday

Tomorrow will be another dry and bright day, with any mist and fog patches soon clearing and long sunny spells developing. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees are expected, in light and variable winds.

A clear and dry start to the evening on Sunday but a touch more cloud will build across the northwest where there may be a light shower or two. A clear and mostly dry night with light winds and lows down to 2 to 5 degrees with some mist and fog patches.

Mist & fog will continue to clear this morning but may linger in some coastal areas for a time

It will be another dry & generally fine spring day with long spells of sunshine just patchy cloud️

Highest temperatures of 14 to 18C️ pic.twitter.com/X0nBhNDysm — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 26, 2022

Monday

Another calm and dry start with the morning sun clearing away any lingering mist or fog. It'll be a day of cloudy periods and sunny spells but there will be one or two isolated showers developing too. Winds staying rather light with highs of 13 to 16 degrees. The showers will clear in the evening but a little cloud will linger into the night with lows of 2 to 5 degrees.

Tuesday

A little more of a cloudier day Tuesday as the winds turn northerly and bring a cold change to the weather. Staying dry initially but a few showers will develop later in the day and our highs will reach 12 to 14 degrees in a northerly breeze. Cooler overnight with temperatures falling back down close to freezing too.

Wednesday

A change expected on Wednesday as cooler air blankets the country with scattered showers, some possibly wintry, feeding down throughout the afternoon and evening. Cloudy skies and noticeably colder too with highs of 6 to 9 degrees in a brisk northerly wind.

Thursday

Rather similar conditions will follow on from Wednesday with a brisk northerly breeze bringing down scattered showers, some possibly wintry on the hills. Feeling cold with highs of 6 to 8 degrees.